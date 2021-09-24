With former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe removed from his fight with Lamar Odom for precautionary reasons, the former NBA star will now face Ojani Noa. The October 2 PPV card takes place at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Noa’s claim to fame is he was once married to J Lo. Of course, Odom was once married to Khloe Kardashian, so there’s some kind of a storyline there.

The clash between “Magic Man” Paulie Malignaggi and Corey B is still a go.