September 24, 2021
Boxing News

Riddick Bowe replacement named

With former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe removed from his fight with Lamar Odom for precautionary reasons, the former NBA star will now face Ojani Noa. The October 2 PPV card takes place at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Noa’s claim to fame is he was once married to J Lo. Of course, Odom was once married to Khloe Kardashian, so there’s some kind of a storyline there.

The clash between “Magic Man” Paulie Malignaggi and Corey B is still a go.

Vendetti edges Williams for USNBC belt
Weights from Dedham, Massachusetts

    • “Noa’s claim to fame is he was once married to J Lo.”

      Would have to agree with you on this on Chris. They must have really been desperate to salvage this card. I mean, that’s the best celeb-type they could come up with?? Props to that guy though for getting the J Lo experience….

      • “Noa’s claim to fame is he was once married to J Lo. Of course, Odom was once married to Khloe Kardashian, so there’s some kind of a storyline there”

        I cannot think of any other sentence that would seem less related to boxing.

