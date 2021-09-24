With former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe removed from his fight with Lamar Odom for precautionary reasons, the former NBA star will now face Ojani Noa. The October 2 PPV card takes place at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Noa’s claim to fame is he was once married to J Lo. Of course, Odom was once married to Khloe Kardashian, so there’s some kind of a storyline there.
The clash between “Magic Man” Paulie Malignaggi and Corey B is still a go.
What a steaming pile of s**t.
“Noa’s claim to fame is he was once married to J Lo.”
Would have to agree with you on this on Chris. They must have really been desperate to salvage this card. I mean, that’s the best celeb-type they could come up with?? Props to that guy though for getting the J Lo experience….
“Noa’s claim to fame is he was once married to J Lo. Of course, Odom was once married to Khloe Kardashian, so there’s some kind of a storyline there”
I cannot think of any other sentence that would seem less related to boxing.
Fight News has turned into Entertainment Tonight.