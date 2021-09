Weights from Dedham, Massachusetts Adrian Sosa 139 vs. Danny Flores 137

James Perella 147 vs. Isias Martin Cardona Gonzales TBA

Eric Goff 146 vs. Luciano Santos TBA

Troy Anderson, Jr. 126 vs. Chakem Brooks 124

Marcus Davidson 142 vs. Austin Reed Ward 145

Thomas O’Toole 185 vs. Francisco Ariri Neto 196

Brandon Idrogo vs. Paulo Souza 151 Venue: Mosley’s On The Charles, Dedham, Massachusetts

Promoter: Vertex Promotions Riddick Bowe replacement named Joshua 18.75 pounds heavier than Usyk

