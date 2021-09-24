Joshua 18.75 pounds heavier than Usyk Anthony Joshua 240 vs. Oleksandr Usyk 221.25

(WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles)



Lawrence Okolie 199 vs. Dilan Prasovic 200

(WBO cruiserweight title)



Campbell Hatton 136.75 vs. Izan Dura 136

Callum Smith 175 vs. Lenin Castillo 175

Maxim Prodan 146.75 vs. Florian Marku 146.6

Chris Ousley 160 vs. Khasan Baysangurov 159.5 Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Promoter: Matchroom

