Anthony Joshua 240 vs. Oleksandr Usyk 221.25
(WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles)
Lawrence Okolie 199 vs. Dilan Prasovic 200
(WBO cruiserweight title)
Campbell Hatton 136.75 vs. Izan Dura 136
Callum Smith 175 vs. Lenin Castillo 175
Maxim Prodan 146.75 vs. Florian Marku 146.6
Chris Ousley 160 vs. Khasan Baysangurov 159.5
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Usyk is now in a position the world is watching to see if he can pull an upset while Joshua says “Come and take it.”.
It feels to me like Joshua has too many tools to lose this fight. For Usyk to have a shot, he’s gonna need to land something hard relatively early and get Joshua passive. I still question Joshua’s heart a bit, although he is other-worldly talented.
Thanks for the input. My guess…Joshua TKO. I will admit I was wrong if Usyk wins.
If AJ is nervous as he was at the start of the Povetkin and first Ruiz fights, Usyk will stop him
Looking forward to this one, kind of hard to pick a winner, although AJ is the favourite, Usyk definitely has a chance, good movement and intelligent boxing can keep AJ from getting set to throw his power punches… But can Usyk do that for 12?…an interesting one, time will soon tell.
I agree Jim Bob. Although most think they know I don’t think they analyze it the way you do. I think Usyk could easily win a large round decision. I could see a Joshua KO. I could see a back and forth draw. Least likely possible outcome in my opinion would be a Usyk ko win. I know Joshua can be stopped but that was by a guy with fast hands pushing a big body at him. Usyk won’t apply that type of pressure. I’m super excited a huge matchup is finally happening!
AJ is too big for Usyk. Usyk can only run & jab & hold if it goes the distance but Usyk will use all his energy keeping AJ at bay in the first few rounds and will not have anything left even if AJ will fade. I doubt Usyk gets sparked but his corner may throw in the towel. Usyk took to many shots from Dellboy and Dellboy is not a top ten fighter. It is a shame Usyk did not have a fight again a top HW .
I think this will be a better fight than most people expected! Can’t wait!!!