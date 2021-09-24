September 23, 2021
Boxing Results

Makhmudov destroys Teper, Mbilli batters Landaeta

WBC #12, WBA #13 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (13-0, 13 KOs) scored a first round TKO against Erkan Teper (21-4, 13 KOs) in a clash for the NABF title on Thursday night at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Makhmudov dropped Teper three times in round one and the bout was stopped between rounds.

Unbeaten super middleweight Christian Mbilli (19-0, 18 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Ronny Landaeta (18-4, 11 KOs). Mbilli dropped Landaeta in round two and rocked him immediately in round three to prompt a referee’s stoppage. Time was :37. Mbilli won the vacant WBC Continental Americas title.

Matchroom wins Soro-Madrimov purse bid

