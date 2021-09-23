Matchroom Boxing won the rights to promote the WBA super welterweight eliminator bout between Michel Soro and Israil Madrimov, ranked number two.

Matchroom representative Frank Smith bid USD $245,000, surpassing the $217,770 put on the table by Y12 Management. Matchroom gave three venue options including Las Vegas (USA), Cleveland (USA), and Tashkent (Uzbekistan). The distribution will be 60% of the amount for Soro and 40% for Madrimov.

Matchroom now has 20 days to submit the contracts signed by both parties to the WBA office.