September 23, 2021
Boxing News

Matchroom wins Soro-Madrimov purse bid

Matchroom Boxing won the rights to promote the WBA super welterweight eliminator bout between Michel Soro and Israil Madrimov, ranked number two.

Matchroom representative Frank Smith bid USD $245,000, surpassing the $217,770 put on the table by Y12 Management. Matchroom gave three venue options including Las Vegas (USA), Cleveland (USA), and Tashkent (Uzbekistan). The distribution will be 60% of the amount for Soro and 40% for Madrimov.

Matchroom now has 20 days to submit the contracts signed by both parties to the WBA office.

Weights from Hartford, Connecticut

Top Boxing News

