Weights from Miami Dalton Duncan 153.8 vs. Howard Davis 150.5

Marcus Willis 154 vs. Elias Espadas 153.6

Demetrius Wilson 138 vs. Idalberto Humara 136.2

Kevin Brown 197.4 vs. Siarhei Novikau 199.2

Christian 130.8 vs. Frank Diaz 131

Shawn Miller 198.6 vs. Serik Musadilov 198

Luis Valera 200 vs. Isiah Thompson 188.6

Jonathan Perez 133.4 vs. Romero Duno 135.6

Rodolozo Lewis 215.6 vs. Itsvan Bernath 245.6

Joseph Salley 143 vs. Narciso Carmona 143.2 Venue: Manual Artime Community Center Theater, Miami, Florida

Venue: Manual Artime Community Center Theater, Miami, Florida

Promoter: Laura Ching (M&R Boxing Promotions)

