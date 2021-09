Weights from Hartford, Connecticut Jimmy Williams 152.5 vs. Greg Vendetti 153

(WBC USNBC silver super welterweight title) Nathan Martinez 126 vs. Francisco Dominguez 126 .5

Chordale Booker 159 vs. Silverio Ortiz 157

Angel Gonzalez 116 vs. Juan Gabriel Medina 117

Ramon Caraballo 146 vs. Samuel Lajoie-Dery 146

Stevie Jane Coleman 149 vs. Christina Barry 147

Carlos Perez 140 vs. Tyriek Gainey 134 Venue: Connecticut Convention Center, Hartford, CT

Promoter: CES Boxing

