ShoBox Weights from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Ja’Rico O’Quinn 115.2 vs. Saul Sanchez 117.8

Luis Reynaldo Nunez 125.6 vs. Jayvon Garnett 125.6

Otar Eranosyan 130 vs. Alejandro Guerrero 129.2 Venue: Town square in downtown Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Promoter: Salita Promotions

TV: Showtime Weights from Hartford, Connecticut Joshua-Usyk Face Off

