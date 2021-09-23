WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua looked quite a bit larger than challenger Oleksander Usyk when they faced off today at the final press conference ahead of their world heavyweight title clash Saturday night on DAZN from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Also toeing the line were WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie and challenger Dilan Prasovic, who meet in the co-feature.
upset brewing, if that is what you’d call it. Gassiev and Briedis good cruiserweights. Chisora a trial horse at heavyweight.
I can’t see how Usyk is going to stand up to Joshua over 12 rounds.
Usyk might be doing fine during the first half, with his speed and ring-IQ, he might even be ahead on the scorecards after the first eight rounds or so, but then, sooner or later, Joshua will break Usyk down, if not earlier, with a punch finding its target to get the TKO or KO.
Lol you do realize Joshua got knocked out by the 6’0 morbidly obese Andy Ruiz right?
Anthony Joshua is amazing. You know because is around 6’5 1/2. In the history of the heavyweight division Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are the only heavyweights who have been 6’5 1/2 , 6’6 and 6’7. Every heavyweight in the 90’s for example were only 5’0