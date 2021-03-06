Results from Göppingen, Germany Heavyweight Ali Kiydin (13-1, 12 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Pablo Magrini (19-7-1, 15 KOs). Kiydin landed a left hook that floored Magrini. When he got up, he wobbled all over the ring and the bout was stopped. Five straight KO losses for the 42-year-old Magrini. Alamo defeats Beltran, remains unbeaten

