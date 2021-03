Alamo defeats Beltran, remains unbeaten Unbeaten WBO #9 junior welterweight Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (19-0-1, 12 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Jesus Alberto “Barreterito” Beltran (17-4-2, 10 KOs) on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The nifty Alamo outboxed the hard-charging Beltran to win an entertaining fight by scores of 98-92, 96-94, 97-93 to claim the vacant WBO Latino title. Undisputed 2x: Shields defeats Dicaire

