Former WBA super welterweight champion Yuri Foreman (35-3, 10 KOs) has pulled out of tonight’s scheduled $29.99 pay-per-view eight-rounder against former football standout Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (16-5-2, 5 KOs). They were slated to fight for the fringe American Boxing Federation USA 154lb belt at the Kentucky Center for African Americans in Louisville, Kentucky. The rest of the Future Promotions card will go on as planned.
