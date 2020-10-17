

WBA #2 super lightweight Lewis Ritson (21-1, 12 KOs) took a very controversial twelve round split decision over long-reigning former IBF lightweight champion Miguel “Titere” Vazquez (42-10, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at East of England Arena in Peterborough, England. The crafty Vazquez outboxed Ritson for most the fight, but couldn’t overcome fighting in Ritson’s backyard. Scores were 116-113 Vazquez, 115-113, 117-111 Ritson. Ritson won the WBA Intercontinental title.

“It just depends what you like doesn’t it,” Ritson told Matchroom afterward. “He was tapping me and running away. I was hitting him with the cleaner jabs. It was very frustrating being out the gym a year and then facing that style.

“It was probably more awkward than I thought it was going to be. The more the fight went on the more frustrated I got. It was a big eye-opener. We’ve been mentioning the Prograis fight, tonight was a bit of an eye-opener that we’re a million miles off that fight.

“We need a couple more fights like Vazquez, maybe not his style. That’s what you get when you step up. We had a hard job doing it. I’m improving as a fighter but I’ve got a lot more improving to do.”

Super bantamweight Marc Leach (15-1-1, 3 KOs) upset previously unbeaten 2016 Rio Olympian Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision in a British title eliminator. Leach dropped Ashfaq in rounds four and seven en route to a 95-93, 96-93, 96-92 verdict. Ashfaq was a -700 favorite.

In a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, Rylan Charlton (6-0-1, 3 KOs) destroyed Joe Laws (9-1, 5 KOs) in a three round blowout. Laws down in round one and twice in round three. Laws was a -350 favorite.

A super bantamweight fight between Thomas Patrick Ward (29-0-1, 4 KOs) and Thomas Essomba (10-6-1, 4 KOs) ended in a technical draw after Ward suffered a bad cut over his left eye. Scores were 88-85 Essomba, 88-84 Ward, and 86-86. Ward was a -2200 favorite.