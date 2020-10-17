WBA #2 super lightweight Lewis Ritson (21-1, 12 KOs) took a very controversial twelve round split decision over long-reigning former IBF lightweight champion Miguel “Titere” Vazquez (42-10, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at East of England Arena in Peterborough, England. The crafty Vazquez outboxed Ritson for most the fight, but couldn’t overcome fighting in Ritson’s backyard. Scores were 116-113 Vazquez, 115-113, 117-111 Ritson. Ritson won the WBA Intercontinental title.
“It just depends what you like doesn’t it,” Ritson told Matchroom afterward. “He was tapping me and running away. I was hitting him with the cleaner jabs. It was very frustrating being out the gym a year and then facing that style.
“It was probably more awkward than I thought it was going to be. The more the fight went on the more frustrated I got. It was a big eye-opener. We’ve been mentioning the Prograis fight, tonight was a bit of an eye-opener that we’re a million miles off that fight.
“We need a couple more fights like Vazquez, maybe not his style. That’s what you get when you step up. We had a hard job doing it. I’m improving as a fighter but I’ve got a lot more improving to do.”
Super bantamweight Marc Leach (15-1-1, 3 KOs) upset previously unbeaten 2016 Rio Olympian Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision in a British title eliminator. Leach dropped Ashfaq in rounds four and seven en route to a 95-93, 96-93, 96-92 verdict. Ashfaq was a -700 favorite.
In a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, Rylan Charlton (6-0-1, 3 KOs) destroyed Joe Laws (9-1, 5 KOs) in a three round blowout. Laws down in round one and twice in round three. Laws was a -350 favorite.
A super bantamweight fight between Thomas Patrick Ward (29-0-1, 4 KOs) and Thomas Essomba (10-6-1, 4 KOs) ended in a technical draw after Ward suffered a bad cut over his left eye. Scores were 88-85 Essomba, 88-84 Ward, and 86-86. Ward was a -2200 favorite.
Another boxing robbery. Even Eddie Hearn said Vazquez won. Corrupt judge Terry O’Connor strikes again: 117-111???
Vasquez outworked Ritson all night. He peppered Ritson with a wide variety of punches while Ritson was doing very little. The announcers kept saying that Ritson should win but I sure didn’t see it that way. He chased Vasquez all around the ring and rarely landed anything of significance. He never was able to cut off the ring and was outlanded by a vast margin. Vasquez should have been given a unanimous decision and it wasn’t even close.
I was disappointed in Ward’s performance. His opponent was the smaller man but was sneaky quick and asserted himself after the first two rounds. Ward seemed to lose his form as the fight went on and was hit cleanly quite often. He never had Essomba hurt at any time during the fight.
The cut that stopped the fight was a bad one, but Ward was lucky that the fight didn’t go any further. He wasn’t doing well leading up to the cut and looked like he fell apart afterwards. He was being outboxed and outpunched when the fight was stopped. The draw was probably fair, but I wonder if Ward can progress beyond the European scene. He just has no power and when he’s being outboxed has no answers to turn the tide.
Even Eddie Hearn (The Promoter) said that Ritson lost and apologised for the result. And THAT says something. 🙁
Apparently now they have photos/video of judge Terry O’Connor, who scored in favor of Ritson 9 rounds to 3, on his phone during the fight.