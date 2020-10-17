It’s finally fight night for the undisputed lightweight superfight between Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) and Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs). The WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts will all be on the line.

And no, it’s not on pay-per-view. You can see it live on ESPN and ESPN+. Loma is currently a -420 favorite. Lopez backers can get +350.

The referee will be Russell Mora. Judges are Steve Weisfeld, Julie Lederman and Tim Cheatham.

Regarding the televised faceoff, much was made about Loma going under the social distancing barrier to get at Lopez. What the camera didn’t show was that Lopez had gone under the barrier first. Trainer Teofimo Lopez Sr. told Fightnews.com’s Jeff Zimmerman, “My son went past the rope and called him out. You got it wrong. Look at video good.” Also, on finally getting the face-off that he wanted after the presser, Lopez Sr. stated “I was pissed, but we finally did it today.”

