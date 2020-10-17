It’s finally fight night for the undisputed lightweight superfight between Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) and Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs). The WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts will all be on the line.
And no, it’s not on pay-per-view. You can see it live on ESPN and ESPN+. Loma is currently a -420 favorite. Lopez backers can get +350.
The referee will be Russell Mora. Judges are Steve Weisfeld, Julie Lederman and Tim Cheatham.
Regarding the televised faceoff, much was made about Loma going under the social distancing barrier to get at Lopez. What the camera didn’t show was that Lopez had gone under the barrier first. Trainer Teofimo Lopez Sr. told Fightnews.com’s Jeff Zimmerman, “My son went past the rope and called him out. You got it wrong. Look at video good.” Also, on finally getting the face-off that he wanted after the presser, Lopez Sr. stated “I was pissed, but we finally did it today.”
I think Lopez is too green for loma.. I’m kind of a Loma hater though. Because he didn’t avenge his loss but what he likes to do is lean on the left side of his opponents to confuse them and land his left hand. If Lopez can side step and jab or stop it with a left hook to the body or face he should have a chance. But he’s confident and young lacks experience.. he might be easy to confuse.
Yes, Lopez had power and good basic skills, but a puncher’s chance. Loma needs to move at angles and confuse Lopez taking him into a chess match he is not used too playing. I see Lopez winging his shots at air in the later rounds. Loma on a split decision…..
If Bob Arum says Lomachenko is pound for pound it must be true right?
Have any of you seen Lomachenko last four fights? Lopez will win the fight no doubt in my mind.
That is the fun of this sport. We all have a 50/50 shot picking a winner. Have fun watching the fight tonight.
I hope this will not happen, but due to styles and stanzas, there is a high possibility of cuts. The one that gets cut, might have a huge disadvantage. Loma could handle better such situation, Lopez won’t.