Super lightweight Josue Vargas (18-1, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Kendo Castaneda (17-3, 8 KOs). Vargas dropped Castaneda in round one, then cruised to a 98-91, 100-89, 98-90 win.
Featherweight Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas (20-1, 11 KOs) crushed John Vincent Moralde (23-4, 13 KOs) in the first round. Two knockdowns. Time was 1:16.
Welterweight Quinton Randall (7-0, 2 KOs) outscored Jan Carlos Rivera (4-1, 4 KOs) by scores of 59-55, 58-56, 58-56.
Welterweight Jahi Tucker (2-0, 1 KO) outpointed Charles Garner (1-1, 1 KO) over four, 40-36 3x