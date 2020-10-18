Early Loma-Lopez Results from Las Vegas Super lightweight Josue Vargas (18-1, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Kendo Castaneda (17-3, 8 KOs). Vargas dropped Castaneda in round one, then cruised to a 98-91, 100-89, 98-90 win. Featherweight Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas (20-1, 11 KOs) crushed John Vincent Moralde (23-4, 13 KOs) in the first round. Two knockdowns. Time was 1:16. Welterweight Quinton Randall (7-0, 2 KOs) outscored Jan Carlos Rivera (4-1, 4 KOs) by scores of 59-55, 58-56, 58-56. Welterweight Jahi Tucker (2-0, 1 KO) outpointed Charles Garner (1-1, 1 KO) over four, 40-36 3x Ritson-Vazquez judge under fire for phone use WBA #2 Ritson defeats Vazquez

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

