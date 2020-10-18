October 17, 2020
Ritson-Vazquez judge under fire for phone use

A disturbing screen capture has emerged showing boxing judge Terry O’Connor appearing to be playing with his smartphone rather than concentrating on the fight he was supposed to be scoring. O’Connor was judging the Lewis Ritson against Miguel “Titere” Vazquez fight and turned in an absurd 117-111 card in favor of house fighter Ritson in a bout most believe Vazquez won handily.

The image has brought swift condemnation from the boxing world.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman: This image is extremely troubling to any person involved in boxing.

Promoter Eddie Hearn: If that’s a phone (and I presume it is) then the BBBofC should immediately remove him.

Promoter Lou DiBella: I’ve never seen that before! Maybe he wasn’t watching! Vasquez should have won. Gotta love judging in the fight game!

  • I stop judging fights 8 years ago and at that time in my country the cellphones were not allowed on the table or in our pocket. They were in the locker room.. A SHAME !!

  • This is nothing new when it comes to Oconnor, he has been doing this for years in bouts with British fighters. I strongly believe he is on the take. Hearn needs to shut up, this is about the 5th fight for the year, where visiting fighters has been rob on his cards.

  • Pathetic…unprofessional & disrespect to the men who are trying to earn a living in this brutal yet beautiful sport

  • He needs to be permanently removed. There are hundreds of great judges that love the sport who are waiting for an opportunity to serve boxing in any capacity.

    The scorecard should be removed immediately. Perhaps a neutral panel should review the fight and score it accordingly.

    Judges are just as bad as fight broadcasters and their blind calling for their house fighters.

    Our sport needs an enema.

    • That’s a great statement; i quit judging/refeering because i wasn’t improving fast enough because crooked ones are keeping their jobs by being.. crooked ones ! The ones who are too fair are staying on the bottom !!

