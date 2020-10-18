A disturbing screen capture has emerged showing boxing judge Terry O’Connor appearing to be playing with his smartphone rather than concentrating on the fight he was supposed to be scoring. O’Connor was judging the Lewis Ritson against Miguel “Titere” Vazquez fight and turned in an absurd 117-111 card in favor of house fighter Ritson in a bout most believe Vazquez won handily.

The image has brought swift condemnation from the boxing world.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman: This image is extremely troubling to any person involved in boxing.

Promoter Eddie Hearn: If that’s a phone (and I presume it is) then the BBBofC should immediately remove him.

Promoter Lou DiBella: I’ve never seen that before! Maybe he wasn’t watching! Vasquez should have won. Gotta love judging in the fight game!