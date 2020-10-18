Unbeaten WBO #9, WBA #11 super middleweight KO artist Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) has done it again. Berlanga scored a first round TKO over Lanell Bellows (20-6-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night in ”The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Berlanga’s punches did damage from the opening bell. Referee Robert Hoyle quickly waved it off after seeing Berlanga repeatedly rock Bellows. Time was 1:19. Berlanga now has 15 first round knockouts in 15 fights.
Bellows had never been stopped in his pro career.
“Once he got in the ring, I looked in his eyes. He didn’t want to be there. So, I had to get him out,” said Berlanga.
After getting the win, Berlanga climbed on the ring ropes and proclaimed, “I’m a f**king monster!”
“Now, I’m the first person to stop him, and {I did it} in the first round. So, you know, it just off emotion, off how I really felt. For all the critics out there, all the media, I just felt it in me that I had to say that.”
“We’re looking to fight in December. I just spoke to Bob {Arum} right now. He’s looking to put me on in December. I’m actually looking forward to fighting in Puerto Rico and then also in June on Puerto Rican {Parade} weekend {at Madison Square Garden, so God willing, everything goes right, we can make it happen.”
This young man Berlanga is a huge Super middleweight. He may very will be a 2 division world champion. Canelo and Oscar will definitely avoid this kid.
Agreed. Probably the most exciting fighter since Edwin Valero
Berlanga doesn’t impress me. Once he steps up in class against fighters who can neutralize his power, even take his shots and fire back with same, we’ll see what he’s about. I hate that NY bravado.
Also, I hate the commentary, esp Tessitore, Bradley, on this ESPN broadcast. Too much MMA-style hype and opinionated over-analysis.
Berlanga can clearly punch at 168, BUT what was Berlanga’s weight in the ring? Unfortunately, I do not know what else Berlanga has because his fights only go one (1) round against undersized opponents.
Berlanga is making 168, but he looks like a light heavyweight or even a cruiserweight. Berlanga really needs opponents who can provide rounds and style challenges or else he may later get exposed in a title fight against a real deal titleholder, at 168.
Nonetheless, I will keep a close eye on Berlanga at 168, but I wonder how long he can make 168.
Wtf was that replay thing for the Barbosa knockdown? I know the commentators gushed about how quickly they did it. It seemed clunky as fuck to me. Way over the top!
Hope this kid gets a shot. Maybe against Benavidez. He has obvious flaws but tremendous power. Personally I think David would take him school but you never know. Good matchup that could get generate momentum publicity wise. Could possibly wind up being an Alex Stewart- Holyfield situation. Ready for the main now!