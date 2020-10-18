Unbeaten WBO #9, WBA #11 super middleweight KO artist Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) has done it again. Berlanga scored a first round TKO over Lanell Bellows (20-6-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night in ”The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Berlanga’s punches did damage from the opening bell. Referee Robert Hoyle quickly waved it off after seeing Berlanga repeatedly rock Bellows. Time was 1:19. Berlanga now has 15 first round knockouts in 15 fights.

Bellows had never been stopped in his pro career.

“Once he got in the ring, I looked in his eyes. He didn’t want to be there. So, I had to get him out,” said Berlanga.

After getting the win, Berlanga climbed on the ring ropes and proclaimed, “I’m a f**king monster!”

“Now, I’m the first person to stop him, and {I did it} in the first round. So, you know, it just off emotion, off how I really felt. For all the critics out there, all the media, I just felt it in me that I had to say that.”

“We’re looking to fight in December. I just spoke to Bob {Arum} right now. He’s looking to put me on in December. I’m actually looking forward to fighting in Puerto Rico and then also in June on Puerto Rican {Parade} weekend {at Madison Square Garden, so God willing, everything goes right, we can make it happen.”