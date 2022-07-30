July 30, 2022
WBO #2, IBF #3, WBA #5, WBC #8 cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith (16-1, 11 KOs) retained his European and Commonwealth titles against IBF #8 Isaac Chamberlain (14-2, 8 KOs) via twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England. An all-out war erupted in round one and both fighters were rocked in the early rounds. It turned into a battle of attrition with hometown hero Billim-Smith pulling ahead. Scores were 117-111 3x.

Unbeaten super welterweight terror Joe Pigford (20-0, 19 KOs) stopped Raphael King (15-2-1, 13 KOs) in round three of a contest for the WBO Euro belt.

2020 Olympic light heavyweight silver medalist Ben “B£NZO” Whittaker easily won his pro debut against Greg O’Neil (6-7-1, 1 KO). The entertaining Whittaker outclassed O’Neil until he laid him out with a right hand 21 seconds into round two. Whittaker is trained by Sugar Hill Steward.

2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer “Big Fraze” Clarke (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a second round KO against Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (11-9, 6 KOs). Bracamonte gave a good account of himself against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller last month in Argentina, but Clarke dropped him with a left hook and the referee waved it off even though Bracamonte beat the count. Time was 2:57.

