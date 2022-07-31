Jake Paul has canceled his August 6 PPV event against Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden after Rahman was unable to cut his weight to the poundage agreed on. Rahman was slated to be the first professional boxer Paul has fought. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided.
Statement from Most Valuable Promotions
On July 5, Hasim Rahman, Jr. signed a bout agreement to fight Jake Paul on August 6th at Madison Square Garden at a maximum weight of 200 lbs. At the time of signing Rahman provided evidence of his weight to give comfort to Most Valuable Promotions and the New York State Athletic Commission that he would not be losing more than 10% of his weight over the 4 weeks leading up to the fight. Since weighing in at 216 lbs on July 7, Rahman and his camp have offered assurance after assurance publicly and privately that he was on track to make weight at the weigh-in on August 5th, going as far as to provide a letter signed by a recognized nutritionist that his weight cut was progressing without issue per New York State Athletic Commission’s required weekly weight checks. In the last 48 hours, it has become clear that these assurances were not made in good faith.
On Friday, Rahman submitted a weight check to the New York State Athletic Commission that demonstrated he had lost less than 1 pound since originally signing to take the fight 24 days prior. This prompted the Commission to declare that it would not sanction the fight at less than 205 lbs. Still, Jake Paul was prepared to move forward with the fight at this new weight and a new contract was sent to Rahman’s promoter reflecting a 205 lbs. limit, imposing strict penalties should he fail to make weight. Upon receiving this new contract Saturday morning, Rahman’s camp indicated for the very first time that he planned to weigh 215 lbs. at the official weigh-in and would not agree to weigh-in at 205 pounds and informing Most Valuable Promotions that they are pulling out of the fight unless the fight was agreed to at 215 pounds.
MVP and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner. Therefore, MVP is left with no choice but to cancel the August 6th event. This forced outcome impacts Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano and every other fighter on this card who have trained tirelessly over the past few months for this event. The boxing community must hold Hasim Rahman Jr. liable for his lack of professionalism. There has been endless work, time, and money put into building this event and we want to thank our team, Showtime, Madison Square Garden, Holden Boxing and all of our partners for their continued support. Above everything we want to thank our fans for their commitment to the athletes and the sport of boxing.
Isn’t Danny Bonaduce or Frank Stallone available to step in and save this high-class promotion??
Frank Stallone LOL That’s hilarious.
He can save the promotion by fighting a heavyweight at 215. They tried a cheap trick by making a heavyweight cut a lot of weight in a few weeks and failed. Paul will have to get knocked out on another night l.
Rahman agreed to it, and then signed a contract agreeing to do it. then lost 1lb in a month. lol
how stupid is hasim rahman jr. sure this fight was a farce but if he beat jake he would have been put on the map and made more money down the road. now rahman jr. will proably be koed by a nobody in his next fight and fade off into nothingness.
He looked barely decent against Morrison recently but still got stopped.
Consider the source of the above statement. It’s Paul’s team who is claiming Rahman wouldn’t fight at 205. The truth may be that Paul, et al knew this was a high risk low reward and low selling fight and used it to pull the plug.
They are claiming that Rahman’s team did not plan to make the weight. I want to hear Rahman’s side of the story. Considering he was at 216 a month before the fight, making 205 would not have been all that difficult.
I’m speculating of course, but I don’t think it is wise to rush to judgements when you look at the overall context and who is dictating the narrative. This may be the Paul team being calculated, not Rahman Jr.
I have a gut feeling the event will take place because Jake knows he will be destroyed by all the negative comments saying he’s afraid for fighting at 215. So it looks like Jake indeed did a Tommy Fury act.
arturo,
doubt it
ROFL your best opponents are always the ones who are 10 pounds lighter than normal and dehydrated. Ask Tommy Morrison‘s son to step in the ring. He knocked Rahman out
Paul should just stick to fighting circus clowns. He clearly has a case of cold-foot fever when it comes to fighting legitimate boxers. He can still milk the gullible noobs for all they’re worth by fighting non-boxers no one has heard of.
So basically, Jake Paul got cold feet. He came down on Fury for canceling. Makes no sense anyway. Rahman Jr. is the bigger guy and had to cut more weight and was a late replacement. Jake would of had his head knocked off.
I said earlier in the week… “I highly doubt this fight is going to actually happen. Way too few tickets sold. Way too much risk and way too little reward for Paul.”
Plus, let’s consider the source of this statement. Rahman weighed in at 216 on July 7. According to Paul, Rahman wasn’t willing to weigh 205 and planned on weighing 215. I am a bit skeptical of this considering he was within about 10 pounds already and would have been for about a month, this would have been a nice win for him, and candidly, this may not have been a hard fight for him.
I’m speculating, but I think it may truly be the Paul camp being the “calculated ones” here, ensuring they get their statement out first to dictate the narrative, but what they are saying is highly suspect to me.
15 lbs above the agreed weight is too much. Paul usually weighs around 190. He would have still fought at 205. I think he is getting undeserved hate here. Rahman had a shot to make a score here. It’s on him for not making the weight. Look what Canelo did to Kovalev. Do you think he would have taken the fight if Sergei weighed 190? Paul is the attraction here, he calls the shots. Nobody cares about Rahman. He blew it.
Also people are saying Jake was scared, well I think it’s the other way. Rahman didn’t want to lose to him so he made a ridiculous request to come in 15lbs over. Come on.
Canelo fought a spent, used up, shell of his former self, Kovalev when they fought. If Kovalev had been in his prime Canelo woudn’t have fought him. No way. I don’t know about the Paul-Rahman bullshit. I wouldn’t waste my loot on it anyway. Who gives a shit if they fight or not. I’d say no real boxing fan.
Yeah and it was an even fight until Kovalev basically collapsed in the 11th.
Hello, Everyone. I am a first time commenter and love this site. I had a feeling something like this would happen. Paul was going to fight a legit fighter for once. Rahman would’ve ended the gravy train. Business wise, it’s a smart move by Paul and his team to put that clause in contract. Seems like they knew fight wouldn’t happen.
Butterbean is available.
“Is Butterbean ok?” _Johnny Knoxville in Jackass. Hilarious
This just shows the lack of discipline and professionalism in todays crop of lazy, greedy, want to be boxers.
Especially heavyweights.
Is anyone really surprised? I’m not. A farcical fighter makes farcical fights. I thought it was weird that he chose heavyweight Rahman Jr. and why Rahman would agree to the terms. 25 lbs is a lot to drop in a short period of time. His team said they had it under control, but I questioned it. Oh well. Is it really that hard for Paul to find a suitable opponent? The entire boxing world is clamoring to fight him yet they all fall through. In the back of my mind, I felt Paul chose Rahman for exactly this reason: They get to call Rahman unprofessional and and a dead beat while he comes out smelling like a rose. Bullshit!
Does anyone really care?
Paul is an absolute joke. First he fights over-the-hill non-boxers in boxing matches, people who are physically smaller, much older, and less capable than he is. Then tries to fool people into thinking he’s a legitimate boxer by requiring a mediocre heavyweight fighter to quickly become anorexic to fight, so Paul has a distinct advantage. Paul is all fluff, no substance. Surprised he’s even mentioned on this website.
Rahman is a scrub, and unprofessional. The promoter(s) should sue him
Why so many comments for a fight nobody cares about? You griping stool pigeons are FOS that’s why. lmao!!!
Jake is a dumb bitch