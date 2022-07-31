WBO #10 heavyweight Ali Eren Demirezen (17-1, 12 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) in the Garcia-Benavidez co-feature on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Kownacki overwhelmed Demirezen with non-stop punches the first two rounds. Demirezen started to turn the tables in round three and he scored the cleaner punches as the bout progressed. Kownacki got a brief second wind in round eight, but Demirezen did more in round nine. Both had their moments in round ten. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 97-93. Three straight losses for the popular Kownacki.

Unbeaten super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) scored a controversial sixth round TKO against two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs). Barthelemy gave Russell all he could handle for five rounds. After Russell dropped Barthelemy in round six, Barthelemy easily beat the count but referee Shada Murdaugh waved it off. Time was :50. The crowd booed and the Barthelemy side was livid.

37-year-old middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) pressured Joshua Conley (17-4-1, 11 KOs) for ten rounds and came away with a 99-91, 99-91, 98-92 unanimous decision.

20-year-old welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (12-1, 8 KOs) was victorious when his bout against Jimmy Williams (18-9-2, 6 KOs) was stopped in the sixth round due to a cut. Time was 2:12.

Unbeaten super middleweight Junior Younan (17-0-1, 11 KOs) blew out Dauren Yeleussinov (10-2, 9 KOs) in the first round.