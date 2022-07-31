WBO #10 heavyweight Ali Eren Demirezen (17-1, 12 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) in the Garcia-Benavidez co-feature on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Kownacki overwhelmed Demirezen with non-stop punches the first two rounds. Demirezen started to turn the tables in round three and he scored the cleaner punches as the bout progressed. Kownacki got a brief second wind in round eight, but Demirezen did more in round nine. Both had their moments in round ten. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 97-93. Three straight losses for the popular Kownacki.
Unbeaten super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) scored a controversial sixth round TKO against two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs). Barthelemy gave Russell all he could handle for five rounds. After Russell dropped Barthelemy in round six, Barthelemy easily beat the count but referee Shada Murdaugh waved it off. Time was :50. The crowd booed and the Barthelemy side was livid.
37-year-old middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) pressured Joshua Conley (17-4-1, 11 KOs) for ten rounds and came away with a 99-91, 99-91, 98-92 unanimous decision.
20-year-old welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (12-1, 8 KOs) was victorious when his bout against Jimmy Williams (18-9-2, 6 KOs) was stopped in the sixth round due to a cut. Time was 2:12.
Unbeaten super middleweight Junior Younan (17-0-1, 11 KOs) blew out Dauren Yeleussinov (10-2, 9 KOs) in the first round.
Awful! Shame on the ref!!! This is what ruins the sport.
That referee of Russell vs Barthelemy needs to be investigated. I can’t recall a worse stoppage.
Unreal. I liked Barthelemy’s chances. I guess the ref did too…
This so-called referee should be disqualified
Barthelemy was clearly hurt, but he deserved a chance to keep fighting as a boxing veteran..
Unfortunately, Barthelemy veered to the left when the referee told him to walk directly towards him. When the referee was able to guide Barthelemy directly in front of him, the referee asked him something, but it appears the referee believed Barthelemy’s response (head nod only) was not sufficient – I wonder if there was a communication issue when the referee asked Barthemely something?. Nonetheless, I believe the referee performed a bad stoppage.
Anyhow, GAR has problems with with a fighter in the southpaw stance because he looked uncomfortable trying to figure out offensive and defensive approaches. I still have concerns about GAR, especially defensively. GAR better hope he does not deal with too many “lefties” at 140. GAR has more gym work to do.
I’m enjoying this heavyweight fight. Not sure the Turk can get a decision in NY, though.
You think that’s a good fight?
The heavyweights were entertaining. Altogether they threw over 1,700 punches!
Konacki is done. It looks like Helenius damaged him in those two fights. He’s not the same.
Demirezen’s a pretty tough guy, in general, and definitely a tough one to fight coming off of two losses.
Is Kownacki’s wife pushing him to fight? She’s going to get him killed, he’s already destined for some kind of permanent damage.
If you were to combine the two Polish heavyweights,
I really like the Benevidez bros!
Combine together Andrew Golata (skills) & Adam Kownacki (heart & determination), you’d have a world champion!