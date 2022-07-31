Making his super welterweight debut, two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision against Jose Benavidez Jr. (27-2-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Benavidez stalked Garcia the whole fight but was constantly outlanded. Scores were 114-114, 116-112, 117-111. The Danny Garcia Show will continue its run at 154.
Garcia became very emotional in discussing his mental health struggles during the post-fight interview, concluding with “Hopefully I don’t become a meme with my crying face like Michael Jordan.”
I don’t know about you guys but I thought this fight was boring. Garcia just wanted to go the distance and just out landed Benavidez Jr. I am a boxing fan, I like boxers like Mayweather and Leonard etc, but Garcia needs to step it up or fight harder to get more attention. Who’s he gonna fight next?
Danny was exciting at 140 because he could put your lights out. At 47 this lackadaisical style just lead to decision losses to the elite fighters in the division. At super welter it might even lead to him getting stopped.
You complaint on this fight because was bored but you like Mayweather??? Something it’s wrong with you …Floyd is the most boring fighter ever
It seemed to me that Danny did step it up. A lot more aggressive and offensive. Much better punch output. Great body attack. All what he needs at 154. Power isn’t going to be the same at this weight so we wi have to expect fewer KOs. I thought he tried hard for it though.
Another miserable decision by these incompetent judges!
Garcia DOMINATED….p e r i o d!
What freaking fight were these “judges” watching?
I don’t ever want see Benavidaz in a ring again. The only difference between him and a heavy bag is the bag don’t talk as much. He channeled his inner Broner by pretty much not showing up. Garcia, meh, you couldn’t knock out a guy not fighting???? And why ask for a belt fight with Lara at 155? SMFH. The judge who ruled this a draw should be fired.
He got paid to do what he was supposed to do
Its becoming too obvious that these events are now all about fighters within the same promotional company facing off each other in sparring sessions
Sell the hype to the fans and in the end give a score in which both fighters can justify another pay day…most likely against another stablemate and the company as a whole keeps all the money in house
Purist fans are being used and disrespected its not right but in the end its a business and the company and fighters are the winners as for the purist fans we are their fools for believing that we will get and event worth our time and money
So basically what thus event is setting up is Danny vs Charlo both PBC fighters so money wilk stay in house
Benavidez might get a nice pay day next against I think either Harrison or Fundora fighters within their own promotional company its a win win set up for PBC
Benavidez certainly shouldn’t be fighting Fundora or even Harrison at this point. He should be in off-TV fights and if he can’t perform any better than he did in this fight, whether it’s because of the leg or lack of dedication, he needs to retire.
Garcia didn’t even mention Charlo post fight. He called out Thurman first and foremost.
Maybe I’m just an old fart, but I love bad mo fos who don’t need to be all tatted up to be a bad mo fo = Danny Garcia
And then he starts crying like a little girl. Millennials these days smh
jose Benavidez should try exhibition he cant be professional cause he stands there like a idiot
To me he has been acting strangely since the build up. Just never seemed to be 100%.
This was a dominant performance by Garcia against a tough opponent. Give credit to him. He deserves it.