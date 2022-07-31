Making his super welterweight debut, two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision against Jose Benavidez Jr. (27-2-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Benavidez stalked Garcia the whole fight but was constantly outlanded. Scores were 114-114, 116-112, 117-111. The Danny Garcia Show will continue its run at 154.

Garcia became very emotional in discussing his mental health struggles during the post-fight interview, concluding with “Hopefully I don’t become a meme with my crying face like Michael Jordan.”