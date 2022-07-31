July 31, 2022
Jake Paul, Hasim Rahman Jr. Statements

Jake Paul: “This is another case of a professional boxer, just like Tommy Fury, being scared to fight me.”

Hasim Rahman Jr: “He wanted to drain me down and be a shell of myself when we got in that ring.”

HASIM RAHMAN JR.

JAKE PAUL

Garcia defeats Benavidez in 154lb debut

  • You pulled out of the fight Jake. As much as I supported you, you became a sissy by not fighting Rahmin Jr. I hoped the best for you but you became a KAREN!
    SMH
    Only way you could reclaim yourself is fight Rahman at heavyweight. #JakeCoward

  • Jake Paul is a joke. I agree with Rahman Jr. Paul doesn’t want to fight a real fighter, or wants to fight a real fighter if that fighter significantly reduces his effectiveness in some unreasonable way. He wanted Rahman Jr to come in anorexic, weak, and depleted. Just disgusting.

