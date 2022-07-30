By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Gideon Buthelezi was stopped in the first round by Filipino Dave Apolinario in a clash for the vacant IBO flyweight belt on Friday night at the International Convention Centre in East London, South Africa.

Apolinario came out fast at the bell for the opening round against his fellow southpaw and shortly afterward dropped Buthelezi with a big right hook.

It appeared that the 36-year-old Buthelezi had picked up the count at four, but somehow stayed down to be counted out by referee Lulama Myya.

The time was 2:59.

The unused judges were Roger Barnor, Alan Matakane and Simphiwe Mbini.

This was an outstanding win for Apolinario, who was a complete underdog going into the fight against Buthelezi a former IBO junior bantamweight champion.

Apolinario improved his record to 17-0, 12 KOs, and Buthelezi’s record dropped to 23-6, 5 KOs.

The new champion was rated at #6 flyweight by the WBA and Buthelezi at #14 by the WBC at junior bantamweight.

On the same card Ben Mananquil from the Philippines (18-3-3, 5 KOs) was stopped in the fifth round by the exciting young prospect Phumelala Cafu (6-0, 3 KOs) in a junior bantamweight fight.