Unbeaten former 154lb world champion and WBC #1, WBO #1, IBF #4, WBA #5 middleweight Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) battered IBF #11 Kamil Szeremeta (21-2, 5 KOs) for six rounds to claim the WBO Intercontinental middleweight title on Saturday night at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center. Munguia simply overpowered and walked through Szeremeta. The bout was halted after round six.

Former world title challenger “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 14 KOs) spectacularly knocked out previously unbeaten super middleweight Bektemir “Bek Bully” Melikuziev (7-1, 6 KOs). Rosado was down in round one from a body shot. However, in round three a Rosado overhand right put Melikuziev down face first to end it. Time was 1:21. Rosado wins the WBO Intercontinental and WBA Continental Americas titles.

Unbeaten welterweight Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over veteran Brad Solomon. Cobbs battered Solomon (29-4, 9 KOs) to get the stoppage in round five. Time was 2:57.

Female flyweight Marlen Esparza (10-1, 1 KO) came off the canvas in round one to dethrone WBC champion Ibeth Zamora (32-7, 12 KOs) over ten spirited rounds. Scores were 97-92, 95-94, 96-94.