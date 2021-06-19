Unbeaten former 154lb world champion and WBC #1, WBO #1, IBF #4, WBA #5 middleweight Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) battered IBF #11 Kamil Szeremeta (21-2, 5 KOs) for six rounds to claim the WBO Intercontinental middleweight title on Saturday night at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center. Munguia simply overpowered and walked through Szeremeta. The bout was halted after round six.
Former world title challenger “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 14 KOs) spectacularly knocked out previously unbeaten super middleweight Bektemir “Bek Bully” Melikuziev (7-1, 6 KOs). Rosado was down in round one from a body shot. However, in round three a Rosado overhand right put Melikuziev down face first to end it. Time was 1:21. Rosado wins the WBO Intercontinental and WBA Continental Americas titles.
Unbeaten welterweight Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over veteran Brad Solomon. Cobbs battered Solomon (29-4, 9 KOs) to get the stoppage in round five. Time was 2:57.
Female flyweight Marlen Esparza (10-1, 1 KO) came off the canvas in round one to dethrone WBC champion Ibeth Zamora (32-7, 12 KOs) over ten spirited rounds. Scores were 97-92, 95-94, 96-94.
That’s what happens when you only fight B level fighters and move to world class too soon. They’ll take advantage of not working behind a jab and loading up with your hands down. Was only a matter of time. Great job GR.
King Rosado: Classic Philly fighter… Always one fight away from Greatness!
Definitely wouldn’t mind seeing Munguia vs Rosado, maybe even at a catch weight if Rosado can’t make 160 anymore.
Standing next to each other, they’re close enough in size and frame.
Often enough a good hard scrap is more entertaining than a boring snooze fest title fight….
Great advert for boxing that Rosada ko! Anything can happen!
Time for Andrade vs. Munguia, and the winner should fight GGG.
I had a feeling Rosado was going to pull it off. Dude is hell for anyone. I didn’t see it going down like that though.
Well I guess we won’t be hearing the Paul Brothers calling him out….hell of a counter right…..
Surprised they aren’t mentioning how big of an upset that is. Rosado was not brought in to win that one. Congrats to him.