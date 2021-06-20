Former world title challenger Dewayne Beamon (20-4-2, 15 KOs) came back to stop local Edinson Martinez (5-2-2, 4 KOs) by way of knockout in round five to win the WBC Fecarbox super flyweight title on Saturday at the Colegio Bachillerato Resguardo Indigena, San Antonio de Palmito in Sucre, Colombia. Martinez started fast and dropped Beamon in round two, but Beamon regrouped and put Martinez down for the count with a body shot in round five. It was Beamon’s third bout in Colombia in the month of June. Beamon lost to champion Juan Estrada in 2019 in exciting world title fight in Mexico.
