June 19, 2021
Boxing Results

Sturm tops Kraft, Feigenbutz KOs Lawal

In his 50th pro fight, 42-year-old former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Felix Sturm (42-5-3, 18 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten James Kraft (19-0-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the famed Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Ring technician Sturm had too much savvy for the 24-year-old Kraft. Scores were 99-93, 96-94, 97-94.

Former WBA champion Vincent Feigenbutz (33-3, 29 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over Nuhu Lawal (27-9, 15 KOs). Feigenbutz dropped Lawal with a right hand in round five. A barrage by Feigenbutz in round nine floored Lawal again and when he had problems getting up, his corner threw in the towel. Time was :58.

Feigenbutz will now face Sturm in the fall.

Unbeaten heavyweight Hussein Muhamed (17-0, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over late sub Senad Gashi (21-4, 21 KOs)to win the vacant WBC International silver title. Gashi down twice. Gashi was a late sub for unbeaten Jose Angel Larduet.

Munguia stops Szeremeta, Rosado KOs Bek Bully
Lamati wins vacant IBO jr featherweight belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Hard to tell if Feiginbutz is a ko artist or if hes just faced such bad opposition. I remember when he fell apart against Gabriel Campillo. I think he has enough to squeak past an ancient Sturm.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: