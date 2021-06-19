In his 50th pro fight, 42-year-old former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Felix Sturm (42-5-3, 18 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten James Kraft (19-0-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the famed Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Ring technician Sturm had too much savvy for the 24-year-old Kraft. Scores were 99-93, 96-94, 97-94.

Former WBA champion Vincent Feigenbutz (33-3, 29 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over Nuhu Lawal (27-9, 15 KOs). Feigenbutz dropped Lawal with a right hand in round five. A barrage by Feigenbutz in round nine floored Lawal again and when he had problems getting up, his corner threw in the towel. Time was :58.

Feigenbutz will now face Sturm in the fall.

Unbeaten heavyweight Hussein Muhamed (17-0, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over late sub Senad Gashi (21-4, 21 KOs)to win the vacant WBC International silver title. Gashi down twice. Gashi was a late sub for unbeaten Jose Angel Larduet.