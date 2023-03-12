By David Finger

In an exciting show last night (Friday March 10th) at the Cuban Boxing Club in Dubai, the WBC eighth ranked super featherweight in the world moved a little closer to his dream of a world title fight as undefeated Jadier Herrera scored an impressive one punch knockout in round three over Filipino Harmonito Dela Torre. Herrera dropped Dela Torre in round two and again in round three before landing the picture-perfect right hand that ended the fight later in the third round. With the win Herrera improves to 10-0, 8 KOs. Dela Torre falls to 22-5, 14 KOs.

Fellow undefeated Cuban prospect Yan Marcos went the distance, winning an eight-round decision over fellow prospect Troy Coleman in a junior middleweight fight. Marcos sees his record improve to 8-0, 6 KOs while Coleman falls to 10-2, 4 KOs.

In another junior middleweight fight another Cuban born prospect, Jesus Gamboa, improved to 9-0, 2 KOs after winning a decision over Adam Diu Abdulhamid over eight rounds. Abdulhamid now sees his record stand at 17-13, 9 KOs.

Dayan Gonzalez (also from Cuba but now fighting out of the UAE) made quick work of Alie Laurel of the Philippines. Gonzalez stopped Laurel by way of knockout in round three to see his record improve to 9-0, 7 KOs. Laurel now sees his record stand at 19-8-1, 11 KOs.

In the opening fight of the afternoon, debuting Congolese boxer Glory Carlos L’mualla scored a stoppage over Mohammad Mitwalli of Egypt when Mitwalli indicated that he injured his right shoulder in between the first and second rounds. The super middleweight fight was stopped in the corner after one round.

In a super featherweight fight, little known Kenyan Azaad Nasir scored a mild upset when he dominated Shujat Mansour of Italy, stopping him in the third round. Mansour, was dropped 37-seconds in the fight with a left hand to the chin and then was felled again thirty seconds later with a body shot. Although he weathered the storm and fought well in round two, he was subsequently dropped again with a three-punch combination upstairs in round three, prompting the stoppage. Mansour falls to 1-1.

Light heavyweight prospect Troy Jones of Birmingham, England, scored a stoppage in round four over Nigerian John Tilili. Jones now sees his record improve to 6-0, 3 KOs while Tilili falls to 0-1-1.

Undefeated Abdul Azizi Ssebulime of Uganda had to come off the canvas in round two but was able to capture an eight-round decision victory over Filipino Elmo Traya. With the win Azizi improves to 9-0, 6 KOs while Traya falls to 12-5, 8 KOs.