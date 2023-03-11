42-year-old heavyweight Carlos Takam (40-7-1, 28 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over 2016 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka (11-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at Zenith Paris in Paris, France. Yoka never got untracked and Takam pressed him all the way to deservedly win 96-94, 96-94 on two cards. Yoka was somehow ahead 96-94 on the third card. Two straight losses for Yoka now, following his defeat to Martin Bakole last May. Yoka was a 6:1 favorite.

In a bout for the European light heavyweight title, unbeaten Dan Azeez (19-0, 13 KOs) broke down and stopped Thomas Faure (21-5-1, 2 KOs) in round twelve. No time announced. Tough gritty fight. Faure not happy about the stoppage.

In a female welterweight bout, Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price (3-0, 1 KO) shut out Naomi Mannes (6-1, 4 KOs) over eight 80-72 3x.

Undefeated middleweight Farrhad Saad (8-0-2, 0 KOs) and Macaulay McGowan (17-3-2, 3 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Scores were 77-75, 76-76, 76-76.