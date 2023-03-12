By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #7, WBO #6, super bantamweight Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs) clearly outscored WBC #11, WBO #11 T.J. Doheny (23-4, 17 KOs) over ten rounds to capture the IBF intercontinental and WBO Oriental titles. Goodman connected with accurate left jabs and right hands to the head that kept the former world champion Doheny off balance throughout the contest. Both Goodman and Doheny suffered cut eyes during the contest. At the conclusion, the scores were 97-92, 98-92, 100-89 all for Goodman.

Former amateur star light heavyweight Paulo Aokuso (4-0, 3 KOs) dominated American-based Cuban Yunieski Gonzalez (21-6, 17 KOs) over ten rounds. Aokuso connected with a four-punch combination to the head of the Cuban to drop him in round six. Scores at the conclusion for Aokuso 97-92, 99-90, 100-89, who captured the IBO Intercontinental 175-pound championship.

Super middleweight Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) outworked Issac Hardman (13-2, 11 KOs) in the first four rounds of their ten round contest but from round five the action see -sawed and at the conclusion of an entertaining bout, Murdock was awarded a split decision with two judges scoring 97-92 in Murdock’s favor while one judge gave it 96-93 for Hardman.

Unbeaten super welterweight Nikita Tszyu (5-0, 4 KOs) chopped down tough Bo Belbin (7-1, 5 KOs) in round four of a scheduled six round bout. Tszyu connected with solid combinations from round one that had Belbin on unsteady legs throughout the contest – and in round four the Tasmanian was dropped and referee Will Soulos crowned Tszyu at 1:46.