By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Undefeated WBO #1 rated Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) stepped out of the shadow of his ring legend father Kostya Tszyu to stop former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison (29-4-1, 21 KOs) in round nine to claim the vacant WBO interim junior middleweight title on Sunday morning at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Harrison was able to keep Tszyu on the end of his jab in round one. Tszyu upped the pressure in round two. Tszyu rocked Harrison with heavy artillery in round three. Harrison continued to land the jab, but most the power punches were landed by Tszyu. Tzsyu finally dropped Harrison hard with a barrage of punches in round nine. Harrison barely beat the count, but referee Danrex Tapdasan waved it off. Time was 2:43 of round nine.
With the win, Tszyu set up a clash against undisputed super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo. After the fight, Tzsyu shouted, “What’s my motherf**king name? Say my motherf**king name!”
At the time of the stoppage, Tszyu was ahead 77-75 on all three cards.
Good finish but Dad had more of the killer instinct.
Harrison arrived spent.. Tszyu still average.. congrats Tim! Your gym scouts led you to glory, Harrison is just as gone as they said. Bring on Charlo…
Why you so mad? Charles suck
Ya Pablo, Charles suck…if you say…
Harrison is a class act. Not sure if he got old overnight or if Tszyu is just that good. We will find out when we get to see tim and Charlo. It would be good to get Tony to say what his thoughts or take aways are after fighting both guys.
Saw nothing special in this fight, Tim lacks head movement/defense, gets hit way too much and is easily neutralized by a stiff jab…….Charlo in 8-9!
Haha yeah did you see the jab stats? There were plenty and none bothered Tszyu
Where are the haters now? Tim battered Harrison and beat him like he didn’t even belong. Charlo never did that to ‘Superbad’. Tszyu is now the favorite when he fights Jermell, and I don’t think Charlo finishes the fight. Tim getting this fight with a world-class opponent and making a statement is just what he needed to get the upper hand against the fading and now vulnerable Charlo. Tszyu tko 10 Charlo
Harrison has been laid out multiple times..let’s notbget ahead of ourselves.. Lol.. can only congratulate Tszyu, am I the only doubter that showed up tonight? I will say two things: Harrison was a used up fighter already.. I had that suspicion, but couldn’t confirm.. he started this fight as if he was already in the latter stages of his losing efforts… I will also say Tim is well conditioned and very big in the torso for his weight..he still appears basic fodder for Charlo.
Wow bro, you literally can’t give him a compliment without saying something else to drag him down. He fucked Harrison up, worse that Charlo did, simple as that. Give the man his props.
He beat someone Charlo has already crushed badly, how much/many props can he be given? Harrison was a one defense champion. Have some perspective my man. Tim and his followers acting like he beat Marvin Hagler.. it was notorious front runner Tony Harrison.. many, me included, thought Harrison would win.. as I said in previous posts, I grew increasingly suspicious of Harrison.. figured Tim and his people must’ve been tipped as to his depletion.. was right about that.. if Tim is what passes as talent these days then OMG.. bring on Charlo. Surely, he can’t be hiding from this Duck.
Charlo knows he has his hands full now
Charlo knows Tim ain’t at his level, his mouth is watering at an easy payday.
Solid performance by Tim Tszyu. Incredible hand speed, stamina, power, along with a granite chin makes him incredibly dangerous. Can’t wait to see Charlo Vs Tszyu soon!
I expected Tim to do more pounding and body work. Not sure about the swearing at the end, no need for that. Should be an interesting fight with Charlo. Hope Tim wins.
Tszyu past a decent test tonight, must give him credit for that. Harrison a little shop warn though, being stopped 3 times before tonight, and always later in the fight. Harrison didn’t throw enough power shots. Tszyu needs to go to the body more since he’s a pressure fighter and use the jab, although most pressure fighters don’t use the jab. Charlo a whole different beast than Harrison with his chin, power and counterpunching, Tszyu better move his head more and vary his attack against Iron Twin. Personally, I think he needs one more sterner test, namely Brian Castano, before facing Charlo.
Good post!!!…agree DMV….Congrats to Tszyu…..Charlo a different beast….Tszyu has to move that head…and not wait to get hit by jabs…note that the upper tier fighters will be looking to hit Tszyu with that second punch. ….,..definitely a fight against Castano would help Tszyu…. quality win.,…was that a tiny ring…or is that my imagination…,again Congrats
Congratulations Tim not only you follow your father’s footsteps but now your whole life and forever you are CHAMPION OF THE WORLD
Correction…”passed”…
Bring on the excuses lads, let’s hear them… All of you guys that gave Tim no chance, where you at? Absolutely dominated him.
Referee should have stopped the fight before the knockdown. Tszyu landed around 17 unanswered blows before Harrison finally went down, kind of dangerous procedure from the referee.
Charlo get your fake injuries ready.Shitload of trouble is coming your way from down under..
Good performance by Tim Tszyu. Kudos to Charlo for coming up with the hand injury excuse. He knew that he needed more time to prepare for Tszyu.
Yes!!!
Let’s not resort to the old go to, “Harrison is a shell of his former self.” Tszyu paced himself beautifully, outsmarted Harrison, ultimately had more power, better endurance and ended things as he promised! When he mixes it up with Charlo, who knows the result, but by God, I can’t wait!
Tim did excellent. Now actually something to look forward to.
LOL at all the haters, Tsyzu in 2! Vs Charlo
Yep, Harrison it’s about that time.
The scores were all 77-75? Man, I thought it would have been a wipeout on the scorecards. I didn’t think Harrison did much of anything and only one the first round because Tszyu did nothing at all.
Charlo knocked the hell out of Harrison, after Harrison embarrassed himself talking trash like an ignoramus from the hood. Harrison hasn’t been the same since. He is a shot fighter, but talks a good game. I don’t like Harrison or the loudmouth Harrison-type of fighter, and I’m glad Tszyu took him out. Hopefully, this is the last we’ve seen of Harrison.
Harrison was beating him again in the second fight until he got caught. You guys love Charlo but his skills aren’t at the level you think they are. Tim will prove that.
I dont see him beating charlo!!
Since the fight was made, Tony has been talking as though he is sparring Tszyu. That was very telling. He spoke like a tennis player and N O T, a Pugilist. Good for Tszyu !!
good for Tsyzu. with this quality win, he has established himself as a top guy in his division. making the Charlo fight more of a must see
Charlo is the undisputed King!! He has fought the better opposition and has proven himself as a 154 great!! Stops Timmy in 6!!!!!!
6? I think he outpoints him
Dad was also more classy!!Never heard him swear!!
That’s all you got from the fight? He cursed live and his Daddy didn’t? You didn’t just see an entire fight? Boxers curse, and most aren’t that classy.. uninformed a** clown fan help ruin the sport. Self righteous perspective against people doing what you wished you could.
He will not be as successful as his pops
Good win for Tszyu. Harrison didn’t have a chance. Looking forward to Tszyu fighting Charlo for all the marbles. I hope Tim takes it.
I’ll say that Tszyu passed his first world stage fight and deserves to move forward. Besides winning, the experience gained against a highly ranked fighter only serves to take him to the next level. Of the old saying true about getting 20% better upon winning a belt, then we are in for a really good fight if Charlo signs the dotted line.
Nailed it again. I had called round 9 TKO a week or so ago.
I called it! Not you, You drool!
Harrison is a black nerd. Charlo whole another level.
Tszyu continues to impress. He has taken it step by step. Passed every test. Developed as a fighter for each new higher level.
I like the uncomplicatedness of Tszyu. Don’t get too high on your wins, don’t get too low on your losses, seems to be part of his life philosophy.
That shows he is fully aware of the hard work that remains and starts tomorrow.
Harrison as a sparringpartner in Tszyus preparations for Charlo? Why not?
Sometimes I wonder if a major drive for Tszyu is trying to shed the shadow of his father to whom he is always compared. Sometimes that comparison can be a burden, but Tszyu has made it an engine in his success.
Anyway, a better preparation than Harrison for Charlo is hard to come by. You did it brilliantly and you stand with your feet on the ground.
Congratulations and hats off!
Said it before and I’ll remind everyone again…line ’em up..Tim will defeat all of them one @ a time…whatever it is or however Tim goes about it..end of the day..The Australian will take all them straps.