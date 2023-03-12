By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undefeated WBO #1 rated Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) stepped out of the shadow of his ring legend father Kostya Tszyu to stop former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison (29-4-1, 21 KOs) in round nine to claim the vacant WBO interim junior middleweight title on Sunday morning at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Harrison was able to keep Tszyu on the end of his jab in round one. Tszyu upped the pressure in round two. Tszyu rocked Harrison with heavy artillery in round three. Harrison continued to land the jab, but most the power punches were landed by Tszyu. Tzsyu finally dropped Harrison hard with a barrage of punches in round nine. Harrison barely beat the count, but referee Danrex Tapdasan waved it off. Time was 2:43 of round nine.

With the win, Tszyu set up a clash against undisputed super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo. After the fight, Tzsyu shouted, “What’s my motherf**king name? Say my motherf**king name!”

At the time of the stoppage, Tszyu was ahead 77-75 on all three cards.