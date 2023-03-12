By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

When asked after the fight what his TKO win against former world champion Tony Harrison means, newly crowned WBO interim junior middleweight champion Tim Tsyzu stated, “It means I’ve beat the man who beat the man!”

Undisputed 154lb champion Jermell Charlo’s only career loss was to Harrison, later avenged.

“We will always have respect for each other, but tonight I proved I was the better fighter,” Tszyu said of Harrison. “The way my career has unfolded has been step by step, all the way to the top. That’s my mentality as a fighter. When I’m presented an opportunity like Charlo, of course I’m going to take that. And when I get an opportunity to face Tony Harrison, of course I’m going to take it.”

Tszyu was also asked if he had a message for Charlo: “The message was sent clearly. You know what’s next, you know I’m coming.”

Harrison was all class in defeat. “The better man won,” Harrison said. “They’ve done a good job over there. His timing, his reaction is very good. He just beat me, so all I can say is he’s up for Charlo.”

As for his future, Harrison added, “The boxing [stuff] is hard. I’ve been doing this since I was five. I don’t know if I want to spend the next five, six years getting hit in the face. My brother [trainer LJ Harrison] had the perfect game plan, but sometimes when you get in there you forget.”

Injured world champion Jermell Charlo joined the Showtime announce team live from the CBS Studios in New York City as a special guest.

“He’s going to be a tough fight because he’s coming forward,” Charlo said following the telecast. “But I think he’s perfect for my style. He fits suitably well for me. I know he can’t take my punch because I know my punch is different. I think he’s going to do the same thing (when he fights me). He’s not going to change up much. Seeing him tonight just made me want to fight and be back in there, to get this over with, to just shut him up. I’ve shut up a lot of fighters. He’s just another one.”

The 28-year-old Tszyu is the son of International Boxing Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, who was unable to attend the fight because his daughter and Tim’s half-sister has been ill.

Attendance was 11,740 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.