By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

In a nationally televised promotion, Thailand’s Phumiridet Chonlathondamrong (14-1, 13 KOs) scored an eighth round knockout over Jules Victoriano (12-6, 9 KOs) of the Philippines to capture the vacant IBF Pan Pacific 135 pound championship on Friday at the Thuparhemi Stadium, Thailand. Phumiritdet dropped Victoriano three times in round eight and referee Sanong Uomim crowned the Thai at 2.19.

“Phumiritdet was impressive against Victoriano who showed he had good boxing skills,” said IBF promoter Jimmy Chaichotchuang. “I plan to keep Phumiritdet active and develop him into a world class lightweight and eventually challenge for the world title.”

