By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Light Heavyweight Umar Dzambekov, (5-0, 4 KOs) of scored a third round knockout over Crispulo Javier Andino (24-15-1, 12 KO’s) of Argentina. A hard right hand to the body by Dzambekov in the second sent Andino to the canvas. He got up and continued to fight. The body shot found its mark once again for good, as Dzambekov dropped Andino for a second and final time forcing referee Jack Reiss to stop the fight at 1:57 of the third.

Female bantamweight Gloria Munguilla, (4-0) of Los Angeles won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Lilian Almaraz (0-3) of Sacramento. Munguilla scored a knockdown in the opening round as she sat Almaraz down with a left hook. In the second, Munguilla connected with huge punches, but Almaraz kept fighting. Continuing to control the fight, Munguilla kept coming in the fourth and final round as Almaraz stood in there fighting making it to the final bell. All three judges scored the bout 39-36.

Pomona’s Israel Mercado (9-1-1, 7 KO’s) and Jesus Carrillo (11-7-3, 4 KO’s) of Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico fought to a six round draw. Off to a wild start early in the fight, Mercado scored a knockdown in the second, however Carrillo returned the favor later in the round by knocking down Mercado. The following round in the third, Mercado displayed more control dictating the round. Working the jab in the fourth, Mercado stood busy keeping Carrillo at bay letting his hands go. Fighting in the pocket on the inside in the fifth, Mercado and Carrillo exchanged. Heading into the sixth and final round both fighters made the effort to seal the win. In the end the judges scored the bout, 59-55 Mercado, 58-56 for Carrillo, and 57-57 even as the bout was declared a draw.

Undefeated welterweight Gor Yeritsyan, (15-0, 13 KOs) disposed Argentina’s Gustavo Vittori (28-15-1, 12 KO’s) in two. Yeritsyan came out strong to start attacking Vittori in the opening round. A one-two from Yertisyan in the second dropped Vittori, scoring a second knockdown moments later, Vittori was up again but the Armenian finished him off sending him to the canvas for the third time as the referee Eddie Hernandez waved it at 2:15 of the second.

Miami’s Stefi Cohen, (4-1-1, 1 KO) won a unanimous decision in going four rounds over Esli Cervantes of Aguascalientes, Mexico in a women’s bantamweight bout. It was a fast-paced bout as Cohen and Cervantes dished it out and didn’t hold back. In what appeared to be a competitive while it lasted heading to the fourth it was anyone’s fight with Cohen finishing strong and Cervantes putting up a fight in going the distance four rounds. All three judges scored the bout 39-37 in favor of Cohen.

Son of UFC Legend Anderson Silva, super welterweight Kalyl Silva, (2-0, 1 KO) won a four round unanimous decision over Peter Gomez (0-1) of Oxnard. Starting off boxing away Silva let loose in the fight keeping Gomez at bay and scoring a pair of knockdowns. Swinging wildly Ramos backed Silva in round three as he went down but the referee immediately ruled it a slip. Silva and Ramos appeared to be tired in the fourth round but Ramos chased and kept coming. That backfired as Silva connected solidly backing Ramos away as Silva finished strong. All three judges scored the bout 40-34.

In the opening bout from the Commerce Casino, Los Angeles’s David Romero (4-0-1, 1 KO) won a six round unanimous decision over Andres Figueroa (9-6, 5 KO’s) of Colombia. All three judges scored the bout 60-54. Working patiently off the jab, Romero stood busy in the opening round as Figueroa threw the hard left hook. Romero was warned by referee Jack Reiss for hitting low in round two, stalking away Romero kept working the jab towards the end of the round Figueroa complained of a low blow. Letting loose in the third, Romero connected with a snapping straight right as he continued to box, Figueroa crouched low making it difficult for Romero to connect. In the fourth, Romero tagged Figueroa continuously but the Colombian kept fighting on swinging wildly with the left hook. Dictating the fight in the fifth, Romero kept pressing and letting the hands go as Figueroa held on prompting a warning from referee Jack Reiss as Romero kept on. The sixth and final round, Romero stood busy as Figueroa continued to hold on fighting to survive as Romero worked his way to a decision victory.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla