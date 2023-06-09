June 9, 2023
Results from Miami

Venue: Casino Miami, Miami, Florida
Promoter: Don King Productions

Unbeaten lightweight Antonio Williams (16-0-1, 7 KOs) knocked out Braulio Rodriguez 20-7, 17 KOs) in the first round. Rodriguez down twice. Time was 2:21.

Unbeaten super lightweight Antonio Perez (8-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Nigel Fennell (13-3, 8 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72 3x.

Lightweight Joshua Clark (7-1, 2 KOs) took a six round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Dorian Bostic (13-1, 12 KOs) by scores of 60-54, 59-55, 58-56.

Other Results:
Adlay Rodriguez KO1 Raul Garcia Jr. (welterweight)
Brayan Leon KO1 Jon Kennedy (super middleweight)

Results from Verona, NY

