By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

Welterweight contender Mykquan Williams faced off with Brazil’s Paolo Cesar Galdino in a scheduled eight rounder. As early as the second round, the right side of Williams’ face began to support red abrasions from the cheekbone up to the forehead. Galdino, well the slower seemingly less skilled fighter, was nonetheless a juggernaut. He was undeterred by Williams’ counters, but made up for it in volume and non-stop aggression. As the rounds wore on, the question would be: would it be Williams’ head snapping one punch shots for Galdino’s voluminous output that would win the day? In the end, neither would prevail as one judge had it 77-75 for Williams while the other two judges saw it 76-76 for a majority draw! Williams now moves to 19-0-2, 8KOs, while Galdino holds at an unlucky 12-7-2, 8KOS.

Local boy Bryce Mills went up against Jonathan De Pina in a scheduled six round super lightweight go. Mills went on the tactical attack right from the get-go. In a first time ever for this writer, as referee Mark Nelson separated the two fighters from a clinch, Mills signaled to him that his mouthpiece was upside down, and Nelson quickly reversed it! The pace slowed if only just a tad in the third, but Mills maintained a come forward, tactical offense while De Pina opted for counters. Early in round 4, De Pina sprung a leak from his right eye the blood dripping down to his right shoulder. While the pace couldn’t maintain the last three rounds, pattern was the same: Mills coming forward making the fight and De Pina looking for the home run counter. But it was not to be as Mills won a lopsided unanimous decision by scores of 59-55 and 60-54 twice. Mills now moves to 12-1, 4KOs while De Pina slips to 12-2, 5 KOs.

Former world title challenger Maciej Sulecki took on Angel Hernandez in a scheduled eight round super middleweight tilt. This was Sulecki’s first fight in 18 months. Hernandez came out like a bull, trying to engage Sulecki in rough house tactics. Sulecki used his formidable skills in managing the rushes of Hernandez. With 10 seconds to go in round one, Hernandez was wobbled, but managed to weather the storm. It wasn’t for long though, as another right to the temple in round two dropped him flat on his back. He only managed to get to a sitting position where he took the full count of referee Benjy Esteves, at 0:16 of the second round. Sulecki moves to 31-2, 12 KOs, while Hernandez falls to 19-22-1, 14 KOs.

Fellow undefeated prospects Moses Johnson and Walter Burns went at it in a scheduled six round heavyweight clash. Within seconds, Johnson was on the canvas courtesy of a Burns barrage in his own corner. He didn’t seem to be hurt and tried to take the play away from Burns when action resumed. Little over a minute in, Johnson was down again courtesy of a right hand to the temple. This time he was badly hurt but told referee Mark Nelson that he wanted to continue. It didn’t take Burns long to turn the trick again and Johnson was down and defeated via TKO at 1:57 of the opening stanza. Walter “Third Degree” Burns is now 7-0, 5 KOs. Johnson drops his first to go to 9-0-2, 7 KOs.

Fabio Rodriguez and Robert Hernandez both made their pro debuts against each other in the opening bout of the Salita Promotions ShoBox card during Hall of Fame weekend in nearby Verona, New York. In a sloppy, lumbering affair, Rodriguez came away with a 39-37 unanimous win to go to 1-0 while Hernandez starts out at 0-1.