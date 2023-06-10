Former WBA world minimiumweight champion Carlos “CCC” Canizales (26-1-1, 19 KOs) won a technical decision over previously unbeaten Panama-based Cuban Daniel Matellon (13-1-2, 7 KOs) on Friday night in a WBA world light flyweight eliminator at the Casino Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal, Argentina.

Canizales fought from round two until the end of the bout with a cut suffered from a clash of heads. Matellon was deducted points in rounds six and eight. The fight was stopped before the start of round nine. The official scores were 77-73 twice and 76-74 all in favor of Canizales.