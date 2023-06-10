June 10, 2023
Broner: I want all the belts

After four-division world champion Adrien Broner’s victory on Friday night in Miami, “AB” and Hall of Fame Promoter Don King discussed the win with Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini.

Adrien Broner: It was everything I wanted but it wasn’t everything I needed. This was my first time on Don King pay per view, so anyone CAN get it – AfriCAN, AmeriCAN, DominiCAN – no disrespect to no live form out there, but an attorney just got it. Anybody can get it.

What’s next?

Broner: Anybody with a title – I see, what’s his name? Romello? Rolly? I like the winner of Teofimo and Josh Taylor, and whoever has a belt. I want all the belts. I don’t want just a Loui belt or a Gucci belt, I want the WBA belt, the WBC belt the WBO belt and the IBF belt too.

Don King: Well, you know right now there is this fellow by the name of Oscar De La Hoya. He sent out a waiver and he wants to meet us so we are going to talk about it.

Broner: Come on over here and we are going to kick whoever’s ass you want to put in the ring.

King: We are not fooling around; we are going to take care of business. And we got the WBC here who is going to get us a title fight. We are going to win that title, then defend that title, then unify the world, because he can do it. He was a four-time world champion before and now the best is yet to come. It’s Return to Glory.

Broner: That’s right, I want the WBC – I love the WBC. It’s green baby and that stands for the World Broner’s Championship.

Canizales beats Matellon in WBA eliminator

