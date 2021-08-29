Light heavyweight prospect Tommy “TNT” Fury (7-0, 4 KOs), half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, easily won a four-round unanimous decision over undersized MMA fighter Anthony Taylor. Scores 40-36 3x. Fury has been mentioned as a possible opponent for Jake Paul. Based on this performance, not looking good.

In an off-TV bout between unbeaten super welterweights, Charles “Bad News” Conwell (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Juan Carlos Rubio (18-1, 9 KOs). Conwell dropped Rubio in round two and finished him in round three. Time was 2:49.