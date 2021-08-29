Daneff defeats De Leon Lightweight Claudio “Chaíto” Daneff (12-2-1, 7 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over Nicolás “El Titán” De León (13-4, 4 KOs) on Saturday night to claim De Leon’s Argentine lightweight title at the Sociedad Rural in Coronel Brandsen, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Daneff dropped De León in round two. De León was also deducted a point for hitting after the bell. Scores were 98-90, 98.5-90, and 98-90. The card was promoted by Mario Margossian/Argentina Boxing Promotions. Marshall dominates Corral

