New England heavyweight champion “Fly” Mike Marshall (6-1-1, 4 KOs) dominated Jose “Olympico” Corral (20-28, 12 KOs) from start to finish in a ten round main event headlining Saturday’s marathon Granite Chin Promotions doubleheader at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire. Scores were 100-89 3x. Corral was penalized one point for hitting behind the head. Marshall may next be fighting on the Fury-Wilder III card.

In the co-featured event, welterweight Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (6-0, 5 KOs) knocked out Dewayne Wisdom (7-59-2, 3 KOs) via a single punch in round two.

Former WBA cruiserweight title challenger Junior “Hurricane” Wright (18-4-1, 15 KOs) scored a first-round TKO of Alfredo “Choncho” Trevino with a perfectly placed left hook to Trevino’s chin.

Light heavyweight Laurent Humes (2-0, 2 KOs) used stiff jabs and crisp counters to drop Jesus Cintron (1-20-2, 0 KOs) twice in the opening round, the final time with a body shot, for a technical knockout win.

Light heavyweight Steve Sumpter (1-0, 1 KO), whose older brother Quinton fought one fight prior to his, flashed his skills from his southpaw stance, flooring Tahlik Taylor (3-19-1, 1 KO) twice in the opening round, the latter time ending the fight with a straight left to Taylor’s nose.

2020 New England Novice Golden Gloves champion Quinton Sumpter (1-0, 1 KO) turned in an auspicious pro debut, landing a strong right cross that knocked out heavyweight Gabriel Aguilar (0-1) in the first round.

In his professional debut, lanky middleweight Jamer Jones (1-0, 1KO) effectively used his decisive height and reach advantage, decking Carlos Galindo (1-18) three times in round one, and he closed the show in the second with a sweet left hook.

Undefeated heavyweight Dennis Ventura (3-0, 3 KOs) registered a one-punch knockout of Andre Nolan (0-2) late in the opening round.

Junior middleweight Carlos Castillo (3-0, 3 KOs) remained undefeated, landing one powerful right hand that left Jader Alves (0-12) legless and in trouble, prompting the referee to wave off the fight in the fourth round.

Cruiserweight Raphael Torres (1-0, 1 KO) won his pro debut against a game Scott “Scotty Bombs” Lampert (2-3, 2 KOs), stopping him with one-second remaining in the third round.

Promising middleweight prospect Josniel “TG” Castro (5-0, 3 KOs) floored Aquilano Brandao (0-7) four times en route to a first round technical knockout victory. Castro, who grew up in Lawrence (MA), dedicated the fight to his childhood friend, U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, who died in the recent Afghanistan bombing.

Light heavyweight Jeff Esposito (1-0) won a 4-round split decision against Hiram Aponte (0-1) in a battle of pro debut fighters.

Local fan favorite “El Gallo” Kevin Rodriguez (2-1, 1 KO) simply overwhelmed lightweight Brandon Ruffin (0-6), battering him to the canvas with a flurry of punches, and closing the show moments later with an overhand right midway through round one.