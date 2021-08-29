Super lightweight Pedro “Roca” Campa (33-1-1, 23 KOs) overcame a closed right eye from a punch and a head clash in round one to break down and stop late sub Abimael Cruz (5-1, 5 KOs) in round six on Saturday night at La Ruina Park in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The referee stopped the bout two minutes into round six to protect a defenseless Cruz.

Featherweight Sergio “Chirino” Sánchez (15-1, 9 KOs) made quick work of Adrián “Topito” Gómez (13-6, 8 KOs). A hook to the liver ended the fight at 1:22 of round two.

Lightweight Diego “Azabache” Torres (11-0, 11 KOs) knocked out Héctor “Ratón” Colín (15-11, 9 KOs) in round two.