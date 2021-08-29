August 29, 2021
Boxing News

Campa stops Cruz in six

Campa

Super lightweight Pedro “Roca” Campa (33-1-1, 23 KOs) overcame a closed right eye from a punch and a head clash in round one to break down and stop late sub Abimael Cruz (5-1, 5 KOs) in round six on Saturday night at La Ruina Park in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The referee stopped the bout two minutes into round six to protect a defenseless Cruz.

Featherweight Sergio “Chirino” Sánchez (15-1, 9 KOs) made quick work of Adrián “Topito” Gómez (13-6, 8 KOs). A hook to the liver ended the fight at 1:22 of round two.

Lightweight Diego “Azabache” Torres (11-0, 11 KOs) knocked out Héctor “Ratón” Colín (15-11, 9 KOs) in round two.

Marshall dominates Corral
Tyler Tomlin remains unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>