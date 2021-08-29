Unbeaten lightweight Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (12-0, 8 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Ira Terry (27-17, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Oak Grove Racing and Gaming Hotel in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Terry started well, but Tomlin started going to the body and turned the tide. In round five, Tomlin caught Terry with several shots and put him down to end it. Time was 2:14.
