In a clash of 300lb heavyweights, Alonzo “Big Zo” Butler (34-3-2, 25 KOs) lumbered to an eight round unanimous decision over Brandon “Big Bear” Spencer (9-20-3, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Butler did more than Spencer in a slow-paced affair.

In the co-feature, unbeaten featherweight Carlos Vanegas (5-0, 4 KOs) won a six round split decision over Victorino Gonzalez (5-2, 2 KOs).

The best fight of the night was a four round draw between lightweights Anthony Savilla (2-0-1, 1 KO) and Julio Gomez (0-1-1). Bother fighters were down and hurt in a total slugfest. Promoter Christy Martin already has them lined up for a rematch.