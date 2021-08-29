Former welterweight contender Mikael Zewski (35-2, 23 KOs), now competing at junior middleweight, scored an eight round unanimous decision over Dilan Loza (15-5-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Stade IGA in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Scores were 78-73, 77-74 and 78-74. Much tougher than expected fight for Zewski, who was lucky to win. He seemed to injure his right hand and was often outworked by Loza. Zewski was returning to action 12 months after his KO loss to Egidijus Kavaliauskas in the Las Vegas Bubble.

Female light flyweight Kim Clavel (14-0, 2 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Maria Soledad Vargas (15-4-1, 1 KO) to win the WBC women’s silver title. Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.