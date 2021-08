Paul-Woodley PPV Weights Jake Paul 190 vs. Tyron Woodley 189.5 Amanda Serrano 124 vs. Yamileth Mercado 124

(WBC, WBO female featherweight title) Daniel Dubois 238 vs. Joe Cusumano 235.5

Ivan Baranchyk 141 vs. Montana Love 140

Tommy Fury 179 vs. Anthony Taylor 175

Charles Conwell 153 vs. Juan Carlos Rubio 153.5 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions, Holden Productions

TV: PPV Yarde crushes Theran in one

