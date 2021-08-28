WBC #9, IBF #12, WBO #13 light heavyweight and former world title challenger Anthony “The Beast from the East” Yarde (21-2, 20 KOs) destroyed Alex Theran (23-4, 15 KOs) in one round on Saturday night at the Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England. Yarde dropped Theran with a left hook in round one. Theran was up at nine, but moments later another Yarde left hook to the body laid out Theran for the count. Time was 2:32. With the win, Yarde remained on track for his rematch against Lyndon Arthur.
Unbeaten super lightweight Sam Maxwell (16-0, 11 KOs) won a controversial twelve round unanimous decision over British and Commonwealth champion Akeem Ennis-Brown (14-1, 1 KO). The awkward Ennis-Brown prevented Maxwell from getting any rhythm in a tedious fight. Scores were 116-113, 116-113, 115-114 for.
Unbeaten bantamweight Liam Davies (10-0, 5 KOs) scored a second round KO over Raymond Commey (19-12-1, 10 KOs). Davies dropped Commey, who was deemed unable to continue. Time was 2:52.
In a rematch, super flyweights Ijaz Ahmed (8-2-1, 0 KOs) and Quaise Khademi (8-1-1, 2 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw in a bout for the vacant British championship and Commonwealth title final eliminator.
Yarde looks like Mike Tyson against 2nd rate competition, but has yet to hang and bang at the top level. Is Lyndon Artthur even top level? Not really sure who Alex Theran is, but he sports a decent record….but!!!…he’s from Colombia, and fights out of New England. Two regions where fighters can pad their records against questionable opposition.