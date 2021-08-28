WBC #9, IBF #12, WBO #13 light heavyweight and former world title challenger Anthony “The Beast from the East” Yarde (21-2, 20 KOs) destroyed Alex Theran (23-4, 15 KOs) in one round on Saturday night at the Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England. Yarde dropped Theran with a left hook in round one. Theran was up at nine, but moments later another Yarde left hook to the body laid out Theran for the count. Time was 2:32. With the win, Yarde remained on track for his rematch against Lyndon Arthur.

Unbeaten super lightweight Sam Maxwell (16-0, 11 KOs) won a controversial twelve round unanimous decision over British and Commonwealth champion Akeem Ennis-Brown (14-1, 1 KO). The awkward Ennis-Brown prevented Maxwell from getting any rhythm in a tedious fight. Scores were 116-113, 116-113, 115-114 for.

Unbeaten bantamweight Liam Davies (10-0, 5 KOs) scored a second round KO over Raymond Commey (19-12-1, 10 KOs). Davies dropped Commey, who was deemed unable to continue. Time was 2:52.

In a rematch, super flyweights Ijaz Ahmed (8-2-1, 0 KOs) and Quaise Khademi (8-1-1, 2 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw in a bout for the vacant British championship and Commonwealth title final eliminator.