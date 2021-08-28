Masternak KOs Nsue in three IBF #8, WBO #9 cruiserweight Mateusz “Master” Masternak moved to 45-5, 30 KOs with a brutal third round KO over relative novice Felipe Nsue (4-2-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the Amfiteatr nad Jeziorem Czos in Mragowo, Poland. A crushing right hand from Masternak laid out Nsue for the count. Yarde crushes Theran in one Miguel "Micky" Roman victorious

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

