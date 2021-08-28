Long time contender and multi-time world title challenger Miguel “Micky” Roman (63-14, 48 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Sergio “Dandy” Puente (28-12, 12 KOs) in a lightweight bout on Friday night at the Gimnasio Municipal Josué Neri Santos in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. In round four, Roman caught Puente on the ropes and battered him to the canvas with a barrage of punches to end it. Time was 1:59. The card was promoted by Promociones del Pueblo.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I LOVE Micky Roman. This dude does not give a rat’s ass who he fights, he fights them and often wins. Unlike these protected lemons out there, who try to pack and stack their records with fugazis.
The girls & I in the VIP love Micky. Micky Rules.