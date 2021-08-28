Long time contender and multi-time world title challenger Miguel “Micky” Roman (63-14, 48 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Sergio “Dandy” Puente (28-12, 12 KOs) in a lightweight bout on Friday night at the Gimnasio Municipal Josué Neri Santos in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. In round four, Roman caught Puente on the ropes and battered him to the canvas with a barrage of punches to end it. Time was 1:59. The card was promoted by Promociones del Pueblo.