Super bantamweight José “El General” Sanmartín (32-5, 20 KOs) defeated David “El Severo” Carmona (22-7, 9 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Foro Centenario in Mexico City. Sanmartín dropped Carmona en route to a 98-90, 97-91, 97-92 win to claim the WBA Fedecentro title.

In the co-feature, super welterweight Diego “Maravilla” Carmona (10-1, 8 KOs) beat Edgar “El Nene” Ortega (18-14, 11 KOs) by disqualification at 1:44 of the third round for a rabbit punch and a hook while falling.