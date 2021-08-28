In a brutal slugfest, two-time world title challenger Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (23-10-1, 19 KOs) ended the improbable win streak of WBA #8, WBC #15 featherweight Dennis “El Martillo” Contreras (24-11-1, 22 KOs) by taking a ten round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Juarez was extremely aggressive, often preventing Contreras from getting the distance he wanted. He hurt Contreras in round two and battered him the entire round. Contreras’ best round was round eight, but Juarez put the heat on again in rounds nine and ten to pull away 96-94, 96-94, 97-93.

In other action, unbeaten heavyweight Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (15-0, 11 KOs) needed just 102 seconds to knock out Nicholas Davis (6-3, 4 KOs).